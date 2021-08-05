-$0.71 EPS Expected for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) will announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CALM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 31.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALM stock opened at $34.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.00 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $46.66.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

