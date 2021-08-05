-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Arvinas reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to $9.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($1.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARVN. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,724,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,549,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,864 shares of company stock worth $7,806,654. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,384,000 after buying an additional 185,517 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,745,000 after acquiring an additional 141,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118,054 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 125.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 628,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 77,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $99.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.30. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 2.02.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

