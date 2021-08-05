$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Life Storage reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 26.92%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

LSI traded up $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $120.06. 24,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage has a one year low of $63.99 and a one year high of $120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

In related news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in Life Storage by 9.4% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 747,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,264,000 after buying an additional 64,025 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,296,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

