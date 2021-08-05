10,616 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,343 shares of company stock valued at $33,280,061. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.62 on Thursday, reaching $115.15. 1,873,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,859,148. The stock has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.81.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

