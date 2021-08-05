10,923 Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wayfair by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Wayfair by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on W. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.66.

NYSE W opened at $251.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.29. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.09 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,609. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

