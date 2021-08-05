116 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 90,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,367,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,060 shares of company stock worth $249,903,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $13.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,733.70. 15,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,928. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,571.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

