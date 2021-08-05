$128.22 Million in Sales Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce $128.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.70 million to $129.70 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $105.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $505.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $503.50 million to $506.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $604.22 million, with estimates ranging from $595.60 million to $613.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

RPD traded down $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $113.76. The company had a trading volume of 749,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,710. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,370,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,531,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $443,562.03. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.