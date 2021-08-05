$13.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will report sales of $13.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.69 billion. Accenture posted sales of $10.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $50.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.43 billion to $50.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $55.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.84 billion to $57.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Accenture by 15.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 30,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 410,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,956,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.22. The stock had a trading volume of 70,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,128. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.18. Accenture has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $321.00. The stock has a market cap of $202.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.