16,474 Shares in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Acquired by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. DISH Network comprises about 0.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in DISH Network by 30.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 14.3% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

DISH stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.85. 11,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.16.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. Pivotal Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.46.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

