$178.03 Million in Sales Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will post $178.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.76 million and the lowest is $174.30 million. Kaman posted sales of $177.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $746.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $746.08 million to $746.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $786.99 million, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $796.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. Kaman’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

KAMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaman by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kaman by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kaman stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.30. 207,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.49. Kaman has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $59.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 37.91%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

