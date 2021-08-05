18,524 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Acquired by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGN. Truist began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,190,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,115. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.06.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

