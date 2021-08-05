1,918 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,918 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its position in Intuit by 86.8% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 568,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,888,000 after buying an additional 264,275 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 591,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,501,000 after purchasing an additional 64,050 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Intuit by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 216,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,217,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $536.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $537.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $489.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.83.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

