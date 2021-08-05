1irstcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $31,069.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $17.46 million and approximately $31,069.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00205862 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

