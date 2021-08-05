$2.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will post $2.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the lowest is $2.36. Kansas City Southern reported earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $8.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.69 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

KSU traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $268.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,184. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.58 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,689,000 after purchasing an additional 120,368 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,855,000 after buying an additional 143,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after buying an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,199,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,442,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

