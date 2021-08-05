$20.35 Million in Sales Expected for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to announce $20.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.11 million to $20.59 million. Gaia reported sales of $17.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $80.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.49 million to $80.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $93.82 million, with estimates ranging from $93.02 million to $94.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaia in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 209.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,489. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68. Gaia has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.