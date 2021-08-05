20,833 Shares in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNRH opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

