$222.51 Million in Sales Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to announce $222.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.67 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $188.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $887.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $878.40 million to $902.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $955.17 million, with estimates ranging from $926.20 million to $983.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 235,480 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at $3,068,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEI stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 27,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,213. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

