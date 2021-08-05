2,465 Shares in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,283.4% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 48,973 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $734,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $85.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.39. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.