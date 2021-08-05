264,325 Shares in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Acquired by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 264,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,287,000. Global X Silver Miners ETF comprises 4.0% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.86% of Global X Silver Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000.

SIL traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.63. 2,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,765. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.93. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $52.87.

