$286.79 Million in Sales Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to post sales of $286.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $293.20 million. Globant reported sales of $182.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $221.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.55.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $7.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.57. 16,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,183. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.56 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $244.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 100.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Globant by 41.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.