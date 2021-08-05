$3.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will report sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.54 billion and the highest is $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $14.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 billion to $14.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $14.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion.

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.67. 40,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,148. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $91.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

