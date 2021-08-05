31,000 Shares in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDUP. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $350,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

TDUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ThredUp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP).

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.