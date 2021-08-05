3,166 Shares in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,087,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after buying an additional 24,347 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $17,835,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.52 million, a PE ratio of 201.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVGW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

