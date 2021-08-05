3,323 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.69. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $63.91.

