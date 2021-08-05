34,680 Shares in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.15% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWAN. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 78,077 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 227,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,842 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 120,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,593 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 146.1% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000.

Shares of SWAN opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $35.64.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.