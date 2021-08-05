$365.54 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will announce sales of $365.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $373.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $357.70 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $495.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,693,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,782,000 after acquiring an additional 309,727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,115,000 after acquiring an additional 557,848 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after acquiring an additional 512,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

