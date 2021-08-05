$4.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to post earnings of $4.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.49. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,282.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $12.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.36 to $14.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $19.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.36 to $24.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on PXD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.04.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.82. 115,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 111.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

