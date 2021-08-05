427 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 427 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after buying an additional 299,157 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,770,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 150.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,841,000 after buying an additional 170,075 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.86.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $414.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.89 and a 12-month high of $425.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.