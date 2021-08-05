427 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 427 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after buying an additional 299,157 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,770,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 150.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,841,000 after buying an additional 170,075 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.86.
The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.
In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
