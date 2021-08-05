4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Market Capitalization Hits $935,401.57 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market cap of $935,401.57 and $846,431.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00058769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.70 or 0.00916812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00097377 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042875 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

