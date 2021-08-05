6,215 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,308 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,418 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,565 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Shares of HWM opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

