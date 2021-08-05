$641.80 Million in Sales Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to announce sales of $641.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $640.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $643.00 million. Rollins posted sales of $583.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 105.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 58.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,717. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rollins has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

