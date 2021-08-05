$644.43 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will announce sales of $644.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $627.80 million to $663.00 million. ITT reported sales of $514.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. started coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

ITT traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.32. 1,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,437. ITT has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $101.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

