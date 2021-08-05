$653.45 Million in Sales Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will post $653.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $642.80 million to $662.01 million. Energizer reported sales of $658.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

ENR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.19. 538,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,270. Energizer has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 153.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Energizer by 150.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Energizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Energizer by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.