69,072 Shares in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Acquired by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,361,000. iShares Global Financials ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA IXG traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $78.00. 1,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,699. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $51.18 and a 12 month high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

