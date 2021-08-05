712 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 712 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,085.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,235.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by ($0.36). Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,453.04.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

