9,000 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.45.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

