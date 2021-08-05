A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.99

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$38.99 and last traded at C$38.90, with a volume of 12676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.88.

The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.74. The stock has a market cap of C$565.21 million and a P/E ratio of 21.83.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

