AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $145.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $144.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.72.

Shares of ABBV opened at $115.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 150.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

