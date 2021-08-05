AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $71.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,172,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 196.3% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

