Abercrombie & Fitch Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,041 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,541% compared to the typical daily volume of 551 put options.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
