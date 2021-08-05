Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,600 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

IAF opened at $6.48 on Thursday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

