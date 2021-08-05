Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JEQ opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

