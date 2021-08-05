Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Issues Earnings Results

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%.

Shares of ABMD traded up $15.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $346.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,290. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.43. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.00.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

