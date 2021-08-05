Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Up to $28.48

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.48, but opened at $29.29. Absci shares last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

In other Absci news, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $160,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600.

Absci Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

