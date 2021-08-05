Abulaba (AAA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10.00

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 107.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Abulaba has a total market cap of $842.35 and $10.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Abulaba has traded 76.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Abulaba coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00059158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.38 or 0.00916981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00098722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043101 BTC.

Abulaba Coin Profile

Abulaba (CRYPTO:AAA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Abulaba Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

