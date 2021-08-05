AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.13. 103,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,696. The company has a market capitalization of $518.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.