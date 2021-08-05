Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $146.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XLRN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

XLRN stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.38. The company had a trading volume of 250,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,299. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.51. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $146.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,358,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,640,000 after purchasing an additional 48,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,628,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,873,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,761 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,095,000 after purchasing an additional 566,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,138,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,365,000 after purchasing an additional 90,260 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

