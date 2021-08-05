Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 251.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 6.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $318.43. 7,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,128. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $321.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.18. The stock has a market cap of $202.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

