Access Financial Services Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.2% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 22,858 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 23,007 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $286.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $290.15. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.