AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AHCO. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.95.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 460,248 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 415,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 40,074 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 49,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

